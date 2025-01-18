Butler returns after suspension but Heat lose

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIAMI, United States, January 16, 2025 – Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler returned from a seven-match suspension as his side lost 133-113 to the Denver Nuggets.

The 35-year-old was sidelined earlier this month by the Heat because of “conduct detrimental to the team” and has requested a trade.

Although the Heat initially said they would not make Butler available for trade, they later said they would listen to offers for the six-time NBA All-Star.

However, Butler remains with the Heat and scored 18 points and played 33 minutes in Friday’s defeat in Florida.

Less than two hours before tipoff, Butler said “I’m back” in a statement released on social media by his agent Bernie O. Lee. The statement indicated it was a response to questions about Butler’s career plans.

After the game, he answered questions at his locker while wearing a number 45 Chicago Bulls jersey – the number worn by Michael Jordan when he returned from his first retirement.

“There was a lot said by everybody, except for me, to tell you the truth,” Butler said about the suspension.

“So, we’ll let people keep talking like they know everything and have all the answers. And then, sooner or later, the whole truth will come out.

“But, until then, we’ll continue to let people talk. If I’m here, I will get out there and play.”

Regarding his team-mates, Butler said: “It felt good to get out there, compete, and actually run around with these guys.

“As much as everybody may think, I don’t got a problem with these guys. These guys are cool. They’re my friends. My beef is not with them, never will be, and never has been.”

Butler, who previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls, joined the Heat in 2019 and has made 378 NBA appearances for them.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of forward Anthony Davis to edge past the Brooklyn Nets 102-101.

Davis missed his second game of the month with an ongoing foot problem but Austin Reaves scored a career-high 38 points while LeBron James had 29 points and eight assists.

Although the Lakers led 100-92 with three minutes and 45 seconds to go, Brooklyn came back and a three-pointer from Noah Clowney made it a one-point game with 37 seconds to play.

Reaves missed a jump shot before former Laker D’Angelo Russell was off target with a potential game-winning three-point shot with three seconds to go.