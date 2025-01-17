Simiu, Chelangat Reign Supreme At Police Cross Country Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – World silver medallist in 10,000m Daniel Simiu and Sheila Chelangat were crowned the champions of the 13th edition of the National Police Service Cross Country Championship held Friday morning at Ngong Race Course in Nairobi.

Being in his very best form, Simiu clocked 29 minutes, 51.60 seconds to win the men’s 10km race.

Simiu, who has vowed never to return to the track again, was two seconds faster than second placed Kiplimo Mayebei of Anti Stock Theft Unit while Robert Kiprop of DCI finished third, a distant 10 seconds behind Mayebei while Edwin Bett and Josephat Kiprotich sealed the top five in the men’s category. Sheila Chelangat competes in 10km women during the National Police Service Cross Country Championship. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the corresponding women’s category, Chelangat from Central was just in a class of her own in the women’s 10km race, crossing the finish line way ahead of the rest in 33 minutes, 50.30 seconds.

She finished 11 seconds ahead of second placed Sussy Chebet from Rift Valley, who also distanced herself from third placed Linet Masai of GSU by a massive 16 seconds.

Gladys Kwamboka and Stacy Ndiwa finished in fourth and Fifth positions respectively.

Team Rift Valley won both the men and women team titles in the competition that saw more than 150 athletes fight for places in the National Police Service team for the National Cross-Country Championship set for February 8 in Eldoret.