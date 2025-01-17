Kenya Cup: Race for top four tightens as Nondies clash with Quins on match day five

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – With just a two-point gap, fifth-placed Nondescripts host Kenya Harlequins in a thrilling Kenya Cup matchday five clash at Ngong Racecourse.

Fresh from beating Quins last season, Nondies aim to extend their dominance. Meanwhile, Quins, sitting fourth with 19 points and three bonus points from four games, are determined to hold their top-four spot.

Strathmore Leos travel to Diani to battle it out at Seacrest against South Coast Pirates.

With no win so far, bottom of the table Mwamba RFC travel to Kakamega where they will be hosted by Kabras RFC.

Thika road-based KCB host Nakuru RFC at the den as Blak Blad travel to Nakuru to take on Menengai Oilers.Kisumu RFC travel to the capital where they will be battling it out against Impala RFC.

In the championship, Daystar falcons host TUM Marines in Athi river for match day six.

Next door neighbours Western Bulls and MMSUT clash at the Bull Ring. It will be varsity derby at Impala as Mean Machine lock horns with USIU Martials at twelve noon.

The same will be happening in Eldoret where UoE Trojans welcome Zetech Oaks.

Former Kenya Cup side Homeboyz tarvel to Juja where they will be hosted by JKUAT Cougars as Catholic Monks head to Coast where they play Mombasa RFC.

All fixtures for the weekend will be as follows:

KENYA CUP

Impala RFC vs Kisumu RFC – 4PM, Impala Grounds

South Coast Pirates vs Strathmore Leos – 4PM, Sea Crest Grounds, Diani

Kabras Sugar vs Mwamba RFC – 4PM, ASK Showground, Kakamega

KCB Rugby vs Nakuru RFC – 4PM, KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka

Menengai Oilers vs KU Blak Blad – 4PM, ASK Showground, Nakuru

Nondescript vs Kenya Harlequin – 4PM, Ngong Racecourse Grounds

-By Kenya Cup website-