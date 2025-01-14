Okaka: Revive Talanta Hela, A Lifeline for Kenya’s Youth in Sports and Creativity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary, Salim Mvurya, faces a defining moment: to revive the once-vibrant Talanta Hela Initiative, which has faltered since the cabinet reshuffle of June 2024.

This reshuffle saw former CS Ababu Namwamba replaced by Kipchumba Murkomen, and now Mvurya leads a ministry where this initiative has been put on hold.

Talanta Hela: A Game-Changer for Kenyan Youth

Launched under CS Ababu Namwamba’s tenure, Talanta Hela was a bold and transformative government initiative designed to identify, nurture, and monetize talent in sports and the creative industries. For Kenyan youth, it was a beacon of hope, offering a pathway to turn their passions into sustainable livelihoods.

Sadly, the momentum that Talanta Hela had built was lost, not because of its failure but due to perceptions that it was a legacy project tied to Namwamba.

This sidelining of a groundbreaking initiative undermines its purpose of empowering the youth and fostering economic growth through talent development.

Opportunities That Shouldn’t Be Wasted

Talanta Hela provided numerous success stories: Homabay players congratulate Geoffrey Omondi after scoring a goal during the play-offs of teh Talanta Hela U19 football tournament. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sports Development: The National Under-19 Football Tournament produced two teams—men’s and women’s—that gained international exposure in Spain. The boys’ team clinched the Costa Daurada Cup, while the girls emerged as runners-up.



Streamlined Funding: Talanta Hela simplified the disbursement of funds to national teams, addressing long-standing bureaucratic delays.

Digital Hub: A state-of-the-art Talanta Hela Digital Hub launched in Nairobi offered world-class facilities, including a sports arena, recording studio, and film studio, alongside mentorship programs to hone youth talent.

These initiatives not only inspired hope but also highlighted the untapped potential of Kenya’s creative and sports industries as multi-million-dollar sectors capable of job creation and economic empowerment.

A Vision Worth Reviving Homabay County celebrate after qualification to the Talanta Hela U19 tournament national finals. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu



CS Mvurya has an unparalleled opportunity to build on these achievements and cement his legacy as a champion of youth empowerment. By reinstating Talanta Hela, he can breathe new life into Kenya’s talent development agenda.

Key milestones under Talanta Hela include rewarding over 200 sports legends, facilitating international exposure for athletes, and addressing funding requests swiftly.

The initiative also initiated the construction of a 60,000-seater stadium for the 2027 AFCON tournament—a critical investment for Kenya’s football future.

A Call to Action for CS Mvurya



The suspension of Talanta Hela has left a void in sports and creative talent development. Reinstating this initiative is not merely an administrative decision; it is a bold step toward empowering youth, fostering national pride, and building a sustainable talent ecosystem.

CS Mvurya, the ball is in your court. The youth of Kenya await your action to bring back Talanta Hela and reignite the dreams it fostered.

-Kenn Okaka is a Media and Communication Strategist-