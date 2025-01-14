‘My serve had its own mind’ – Raducanu wins despite 15 double faults

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 14, 2025 – Emma Raducanu overcame second-serve wobbles to start her 2025 season with a scrappy win in the Australian Open first round.

The British number two, whose preparations were disrupted by a back injury, won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2) against Russian 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

While hitting well from the baseline, Raducanu was hampered by double faults and lost serve six times.

The 2021 US Open champion hit 15 double faults, including a particularly-deflating one on break point when she looked to close out a straight-set victory from a 5-4 30-0 lead.

However, the way she regrouped and dominated another tie-break to get over the line was impressive.

The 22-year-old had a sheepish grin as she walked to the net and said afterwards: “I think my serve had a mind of its own.”

World number 61 Raducanu will face another higher-ranked player next in Amanda Anisimova.

The 23-year-old American, who is ranked 35th having returned from a nine-month mental health break in 2023, beat Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2 6-3 to set up Thursday’s match.

Why Raducanu had second serve wobbles

Raducanu insisted she was “ready to go” in Melbourne after recovering from the back spasm – suffered when she bent down to tie a shoelace – that ruled her out of a season-opening event in Auckland.

Playing her first match since November, it was never likely to be plain-sailing for Raducanu on her Grand Slam return against a seeded player.

Most of the problems were caused by her second serve.

At the BJK Cup in Malaga, Raducanu spoke about tweaking her service motion and elongating the takeback in a search for extra power.

In Malaga, it produced plenty of aces – but that was countered by double faults. A similar pattern followed in Melbourne.

“The amount of double faults is uncomfortable, for sure,” Raducanu said.

“But it is something I had to accept. I’m working on my serve and part of it came with first-round nerves.”

‘Clutch’ tie-breaks see Raducanu through

Raducanu led 3-1 with a break in the first set, but her sixth double fault to send it back on serve drew groans from her many supporters at Melbourne Park.

Worse was to follow.

Raducanu hit three more double faults in a poor ninth game, allowing Alexandrova to move ahead for the first time in the match at 5-4.

But the Russian could not serve out and paid the price as Raducanu played a superb first tie-break.

Raducanu appeared to have settled down in the second set, moving an early break up and confidently holding for a 3-2 lead.

Then the double faults reappeared.

Three more in the sixth game heaped on the pressure, but Raducanu scrambled to save two break points before Alexandrova did take her serve for 4-4.

After failing to serve out at 5-4, Raducanu saved a set point in the 12th game with a first serve which Alexandrova – an aggressive ball-striker who cut a demonstrative figure – whacked a backhand long.

Raducanu again dominated the tie-break, racing 6-0 ahead and clinched victory on her third match point – after hitting a double fault on the first.

“That was the cherry on the top,” Raducanu laughed.

On stepping up in the tie-breaks, she added: “I think that is one of my strengths.

“When it gets to those clutch moments, I relish playing in that.”