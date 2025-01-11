Tennis queen Okutoyi through to final of W35 Women's World Tour - Capital Sports
Kenya's Angella Okutoyi celebrates her win against Poland's Zuzanna Pawlikoska. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Tennis queen Okutoyi through to final of W35 Women’s World Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 11, 2025 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi will face top seed Joanna Garland of Chinese Taipei in the singles final of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Women’s World Tour at the Nairobi Club on Sunday.

The two will be meeting for the second time in a fortnight, with the African Games champion looking to avenge her loss to second seed in the first week of the tournament.

On that occasion, the youngster lost 6-4 2-6 3-6 in last week’s quarterfinal of the competition, to all but bid bye to her dream of a first title since clinching the continental crown in Accra in March last year.

Both players had to sweat to secure their berth in Sunday’s final, being stretched to the limit by their respective opponents.

Okutoyi fought tooth and nail before swatting aside Poland’s Zuzanna Pawlikoska 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 in a mid-morning tie at the Nairobi Club on Saturday.

On the other hand, Garland overcame Belgium’s Vicky Van De Peer 6-7(2) 6-4 6-1 at the same venue.

Sunday’s final will commence before midday, to be followed by the closing ceremony.

