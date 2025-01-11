Lakers coach Redick loses home in LA wildfires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, January 11, 2025 – Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has described the “devastation and destruction” of losing his home in the LA wildfires.

At least 11 people have died in the fires and it is estimated that more than 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed.

Redick’s home in the Pacific Palisades area, which has suffered the most destructive fire in LA history, burned down on Tuesday.

“I went through most of the village and it’s all gone. It’s complete devastation and destruction,” he said.

“Everything we own that was of any importance to us after 20 years together as a couple and 10 years of parenting was in that house. There are certain things that you can’t replace.

“I don’t think you can ever prepare yourself for something like that.”

After the Lakers postponed their game against the Charlotte Hornets this week, the NBA on Friday postponed the Lakers and LA Clippers home games scheduled for Saturday.

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and moved to LA from New York when he was appointed by the Lakers in June.

His wife and two sons were away from the house when the blaze struck.

Thunder back on winning track

Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder returned to winning ways by beating the New York Knicks 126-101.

After securing a franchise record 15th successive NBA win last week, the Thunder lost to Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points and Isaiah Joe 31 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma are 31-6 at the top of the West, six games ahead of the Houston Rockets.

Reigning champion the Boston Celtics suffered a 114-97 home defeat by the Sacramento Kings.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Domantas Sabonis finished with 23 points and 28 rebounds for Sacramento.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 41 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won 109-106 at the Orlando Magic.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, making his comeback after 34 games out with a side injury, scored 34 points.

The Indiana Pacers claimed a 108-96 home win over the Golden State Warriors, while Nikola Jokic returned from illness with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-105 at home.