Amorim cannot guarantee Mainoo’s Man Utd future

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 11, 2025 – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says he wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at the club – but offered no guarantees it will actually happen.

The England midfielder, 19, was linked with Chelsea earlier this week amid a continuing stand-off over his proposed contract extension.

United officials say they have been concentrating on securing the futures of Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo, who had been free to talk to overseas clubs from 1 January.

That pair have now agreed extensions but Mainoo remains on his existing contract, which still has two and a half years to run.

Sources close to the teenager feel they are in a strong position to agree a hefty increase given his enhanced status as an international and regular member of United’s starting line-up under Amorim and, previously, Erik ten Hag.

However, the issue is complicated by what United acknowledge to be a ‘tight’ situation regarding profit and sustainability and the knowledge that selling homegrown players creates greater flexibility to sign players under the Premier League’s financial rules, which the Old Trafford outfit are committed to.

“Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players we build for this club,” said Amorim before the FA Cup trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

“But we know the position the club is in at the moment. We will see.”

United are aware of the likely negative reaction from supporters should Mainoo be sold and the likelihood is he will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

“I really love my players,” added Amorim. “I want to keep them, especially the talented ones.

“It is a hard moment and I am really happy with Kobbie. He is improving.”

United have been linked with a number of players during the current transfer window, including Paris St-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes, 22.

But Amorim has already said he needs to sell before he can buy and clarified the situation further when he spoke on Friday.

“I don’t remember to say clearly that I want new players,” he said.

“What I said is sometimes the profile for this [3-4-3] system is different and the players came here with a different idea around how to play.

“We need to improve recruitment when we are targeting players to be sure they will cope with demands and sometimes you have to bet a little bit. We also have to improve our academy to do some business to invest in the team.”