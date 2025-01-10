What to know about 2025 Basketball Africa League Combine tips-off - Capital Sports
What to know about 2025 Basketball Africa League Combine tips-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) Combine returns to Morocco for the second consecutive year

This will be the fourth BAL Combine after previous editions in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S. (2019) and Paris, France (2022).

More than 30 players from across the globe will showcase their talent in front of team executives, coaches and scouts for the chance to be signed to a BAL team for the 2025 Season.

Sam Vincent named 2025 Combine Camp Director

  • 1986 NBA Champion and Olympian will serve as the 2025 BAL Combine Camp Director.  Vincent becomes the fourth camp director of the scouting event after NBA Analyst and former NBA and collegiate coach PJ Carlesimo (Brooklyn, U.S; 2019), former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder (Paris, France; 2023) and former NBA player Robert Pack (Rabat, Morocco; 2023)
  • Vincent has had several stints coaching across Africa in Nigeria as former head coach of the Nigerian Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as playing an integral role in the inaugural Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in South Africa.
  • Vincent is now a coach at Beacon College in Leesburg, Florida (U.S.).
  • Hiba Naceri, a Moroccan player, recently earned a scholarship to Beacon College.

More than 30 players with NCAA, BAL, G League, NBA and overseas experience from across the world will convene at the Ibn Yassine Omnisports Hall in Rabat for the 2025 BAL Combine

  • 17 players with NCAA experience will feature in the combine:  Charles Adebayo (U.S, Gordon State); Chase Adams (U.S, Jackson State University); Cheikh Ndiaye (Senegal, Long Island University); Christopher Williams (U.S, Marysville University); Devonte Patterson (U.S, Prairie View A&M University); Falando Jones (U.S ties to Uganda, Mississippi Valley State); Honore Ihimbazwe (Belgium, Manhattan College); Josh Treadwell (U.S, Coppin State University); Kong Kong (U.S, Kentucky State University), Makhtar Gueye (Senegal, University of Alabama at Birmingham); Renathan Ona-Embo (France, Tulane University); Steven Richardson ( U.S, Montana State University); Taylor Braun (U.S, North Dakota State University); Tyray Petty (U.S, Utah Valley University); Zach Bates (U.S, Urbana University); Zahrion Blue (U.S, Rider University); Sidy N’Dir (France, Pittsburgh University).
  • Four players with NBA G League experience, namely, Devonte Patterson (Iowa Wolves); 2024 G League Champion Kong Kong (OKC Blue); Taylor Bruan (Salt Lake City Stars); Tom Digbeu (Motor City Cruise).
  • Tom Digbeu is the son of the French basketball legend Alain Digbeu.
  • Two players have featured in the NBA2K Summer League. Makhtar Gueye (Senegal) joined the Atlanta Hawks last July in Las Vegas and Devonte Patterson played with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2021.
  • Wassim Boutinane (Morocco) will be looking to earn his spot in the next BAL season from the Combine.

The 2025 BAL Combine will feature players from 11 different countries across four continents, with the U.S. as the most represented country.

Player NameCountry
Abdoul Malick BabayeCentral Africa Republic
Charles AdebayoU.S.
Chase AdamsU.S.
Cheikh NdiayeSenegal
Chris MartinU.S
Christopher WilliamsU.S.
CJ MaranAustralia
Devin CooperU.S.
Devonte PattersonU.S.
Falando JonesU.S.
Germain Roebuck Jr.U.S.
Hassan BajigahGhana
Honore IhimbazweBelgium
Jamari SeriUnited Kingdom
Josh TreadwellU.S.
Kong KongU.S.
Landing SaneFrance
Luc Arnaud LoubakiFrance
Makhtar GueyeSenegal
Mamadou MbengueSenegal
Maykel Petit CannyFrance
Mohamed DoumbyaSenegal
Pierre Van DriesscheFrance ties to Rwanda
Renathan Ona-EmboFrance
Sidy N’Dir     France
Sleem El-EssawyEgypt
Taylor BraunU.S .
Tom DigbeuSpain
Tyray PettyU.S .
Wassim BoutinaneMorocco
Xavier SewellU.S.
Zach BatesU.S.
Zahrion BlueU.S.
Zamba CamaraCote d’Ivoire

Players with International Experience

Luc Arnaud Loubaki (France U-20 men’s team; 2013-2015), Renathan Ona-Embo (France U-20 men’s team; 2013-2018) and Makhtar Gueye (Senegal).

BAL4HER Camp and Coaches Clinic

As part of the Combine, the league will host a one-day women’s camp for 20 U-23 prospects from local communities around Rabat. 100 local coaches will also convene for a coaching clinic.

