Moyes in talks with Everton over return to club

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 10 – David Moyes is in talks with Everton over a potential return to Goodison Park after the sacking of Sean Dyche.

While a deal is not yet done, and Moyes is not the only candidate, BBC Sport has been told the Scot is the front-runner by a well-placed source.

Negotiations over a contract are set to continue on Friday.

Ex-Burnley boss Dyche was dismissed on Thursday with the club 16th in the Premier League, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They have won just three of 19 games in the league this season.

Moyes managed Everton from 2002 to 2013 before leaving to take charge of Manchester United, but he was sacked after 10 months.

He had two spells at West Ham and guided them to the Europa Conference League title in 2023, but has been out of work since leaving them last season.

Moyes recently said he was not ready to retire from football management but did not want to be in a job “fighting relegation”.

After being appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours list for services to football, he said: “Football is in my blood. It has been since I was a boy.

“I love watching football and I have enjoyed my career. If there is another part to it, so be it. But I would only want it to be a good part.

“I wouldn’t want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult.”

‘Safe pair of hands’ – what Everton fans think

Mike Richards, from The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast, believes the return of Moyes would provide the club with stability as they look to move away from a relegation battle.

“Moyes has his detractors amongst the supporters,” said Richards. “How he left the club, underhand bids for both Leighton Baines and Marouane Fellaini, and referring to Evertonians as ‘a disgrace’, still don’t sit well with some.

“I always believe time is a great healer. The most important thing is the football club and it’s best interests.

“Moyes is the proverbial safe pair of hands who can certainly provide stability and begin what is a major rebuild we so desperately need.”

He added: “A time will come when we appoint a young, up and coming manager, who can reinvent the club identity. Now isn’t that time.

“A strong head, safe hands and this familiar face makes perfect sense.

“Maybe it is written in the stars.”