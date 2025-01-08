Young’s buzzer-beater seals win for Atlanta Hawks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, January 8, 2025 – Trae Young scored a dramatic buzzer-beater to earn the Atlanta Hawks a thrilling 124-121 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

The game looked set for overtime when Collin Sexton’s three-pointer for the Jazz made it 121-121 with four seconds remaining at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

But Young replied with a stunning effort from the half-court line just before the final buzzer sounded to signal end of play, earning victory for the Hawks.

Young finished with 24 points – including 10 in the fourth quarter – and 20 assists for Atlanta, while Lauri Markkanen matched his season-high 35 points for the Jazz.

In Denver, Jayson Tatum top-scored with 29 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 118-106.

Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points for reigning champions Boston, who stay second in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points and nine rebounds in reply for 2023 NBA Championship winners Denver.

The Dallas Mavericks ended a five-game losing run with a convincing 118-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Quentin Grimes came off the bench to score 23 points and nine rebounds for Dallas, who were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving because of injury.

Anthony Davis scored 21 points and LeBron James added 18 for the Lakers, who drop one place to sixth behind the Mavericks in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson’s comeback from injury was not enough for the New Orleans Pelicans, who lost 104-97 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williamson scored 22 points on his return after missing the previous 27 games with a hamstring injury, but Anthony Edwards’ game-high 32 points helped Minnesota to victory.

Elsewhere, the Charlotte Hornets ended a 10-game losing run with a 115-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Nikola Jovic top-scored with 20 points as the Miami Heat beat the Golden State Warriors 114-98 in San Francisco, while the Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 135-112.