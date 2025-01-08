History awaits: Will Obiri follow in footsteps of greats at Boston?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 8, 2025 – Kenya’s Hellen Obiri will be looking to become the fifth woman to win three consecutive Boston Marathon titles when she competes at the 129th edition of the race on April 21.

The Olympics marathon bronze medalist could follow in the footsteps of Bobbi Gibb (1966-68), Sara Mae Berman (1969-71), Germany’s Uta Pippig (1994-96) and Ethiopian Fatuma Roba (1997-99) who have achieved the same feat at the World Marathon Majors race.

Obiri will, however, have to contend with tough competition, which includes last year’s second-place finisher – and countrywoman – Sharon Lokedi.

Also in contention is Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw – the former world record holder for the women’s 10km – as well as her fellow countrywoman, world marathon champion Amane Beriso.

The two boast the fastest time in the field, Beriso having clocked 2:14:58 at the 2022 Valencia Marathon and Yehualaw timing 2:16:52 at last year’s Amsterdam Marathon.

However, the calibre of the competition will not be a cause of alarm for Obiri, whose marathon career has been nothing short of meteoric – bar that of Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan.

Her 42km debut in November 2022 yielded a sixth place finish at the New York Marathon after clocking 2:25:49.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old has gone on to win ever World Marathon Majors race she has competed in.

In April 2023, she clocked 2:21:38 to win her first Boston Marathon title before conquering the Big Apple in November that year, timing 2:27:23 across the finish line.

Last year, the two-time World 5000m champion successfully defended her Boston crown in 2:22:37 – taking the race to the wire before ultimately finishing ahead of Lokedi.

She then relinquished her New York title, clocking 2:24:49 in second as fellow Kenyan, Sheila Chepkirui timed 2:24:35 to take top honour.

Obiri also clinched her third ever Olympic medal, bagging bronze in the women’s marathon after clocking 2:23:10 in Paris.

Also flying the Kenyan flag in the race will be Mary Ngugi, two-time champion Edna Kiplagat, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Irine Cheptai, 2016 World Half Marathon silver medalist Cynthia Limo, the 2012 Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop, Viola Chepngeno and Stacy Ndiwa.

Competitive men’s field

In the men’s category, two-time champion Evans Chebet and his fellow countryman, John Korir, will be among elites hoping to dethrone defending champion Sissay Lemma.

The Ethiopian is out for victory and to make history as the second from his country to bag back-to-back Boston titles after Lelisa Desisa in 2013 and 2015.

Having won in 2022 and 2023, Chebet saw the crown slip from his grasp at the 128th edition where he clocked 2:07:22.

Had he won, the 36-year-old would have followed in the footsteps of fellow Kenyan, Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, who achieved a three-peat in the same race in 2006-2008.

On the other hand, Korir will be buoyed by victory in his last race, where he clocked 2:02:44 to win the Chicago Marathon in October last year.

He narrowly missed out on the podium in last year’s Boston Marathon, clocking 2:07:40 in fourth place.

Other Kenyans in contention include 2021 Valencia Marathon champion Abel Kipchumba, 2016 Paris Marathon Cybrian Kotut, Albert Korir, Wesley Kiptoo and Daniel Mateiko.