Feyi-Waboso could miss entire Six Nations with shoulder issue

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 8, 2025 – England could be without wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for the entire Six Nations as the Exeter star decides whether to undergo shoulder surgery.

The 22-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the defeat by Sale on 21 December, with Chiefs coach Rob Baxter warning at the time the injury was “not ideal for ourselves or for England”.

Baxter says the winger has surgery booked in for early next week, should he decide to undergo the procedure.

If Feyi-Waboso does have an operation he will miss all of the Six Nations, whereas if he opts not to have surgery, he could potentially participate in the final part of the tournament.

“It’s an ongoing process at the moment involving Manny, our medical team and the England medical team,” Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

“The shoulder isn’t going to rehab for the full Six Nations campaign. England go off into camp in not very long.

“He’s barely started his rehab process really as the to-ing and fro-ing over whether he has his rehab is slowing both options down – it’s slowing the operation process and the rehab process.

“The big thing at the minute is the decision will be made. It can go one way or the other and that will give him a clear reference point for what he is aiming for. Is it the end of the England Six Nations campaign? Or is it post-Six Nations, getting ready for a big end to the season that will help him drive his claim for the Lions if that’s a possibility?”

England begin their Six Nations campaign in Ireland on 1 February and end it with a trip to Wales on 15 March.

Club and country team-mate Henry Slade played through a shoulder injury last season, opting to have an operation after it worsened during England’s summer tour of New Zealand.

Feyi-Waboso’s absence for at least the opening rounds of the Six Nations leaves England looking at alternatives in the back three with full-back George Furbank still recovering from a broken arm that is likely to rule him out of their tournament opener against Ireland at least.

Northampton’s Ollie Sleightholme, who started against South Africa and Japan in the autumn after Feyi-Waboso suffered a concussion, could step in once again, with Sale’s Tom Roebuck and Harlequins’ Cadan Murley, who scored two tries in England A’s win over second-string Australia side in November, also in contention.

Bristol’s Gabriel Ibitoye, who is joint top of the Premiership’s try-scoring charts, is out of action with a leg injury.

Feyi-Waboso, who was nominated as World Rugby’s breakthrough player of 2024, has scored five tries in eight Tests since making his England debut as a replacement against Italy last February.

The former Wales age-grade international, who was born in Cardiff but qualifies for England through family ties, has been touted for selection for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.

More injury woe for Chiefs

Feyi-Waboso’s injury has been compounded by the news that Exeter are likely to be without Olly Woodburn and Ehren Painter for the rest of the season.

Both winger Woodburn and prop Painter will undergo surgery on anterior cruciate knee ligament injuries they suffered late last month.

Woodburn, 33, is one of Exeter’s most experienced players and would have been an important player to cover for Feyi-Waboso’s absence.

He started eight of Exeter’s first nine games in the Premiership before damaging his knee against Gloucester on 29 December.

Painter was injured in training in the build-up to the Gloucester game. The tight-head had started six games this season in all competitions.

“It’s certainly reduced our options at tight-head and our back-three options are certainly reduced at the moment and are likely to be for the next three months,” Baxter added.