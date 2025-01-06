Ireland’s O’Toole banned for first two Six Nations games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 6, 2025 – Ulster prop Tom O’Toole will miss Ireland’s first two Six Nations games after receiving a six-game ban following his red card against Munster.

The 26-year-old was sent off for a dangerous clearout on Munster centre Alex Nankivell during Ulster’s 22-19 defeat at Kingspan Stadium last month.

The United Rugby Championship [URC]’s disciplinary process said O’Toole breached Law 9.20e; “a player must not drop their weight on to an opponent or target the lower limbs”.

O’Toole, who featured in three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games, will be suspended for the opener at home to England on 1 February and the away game against Scotland on 9 February.

He will also miss three Ulster games, having already sat out the trip to Connacht on 28 December, meaning he will play no part in the province’s final two Investec Champions Cup pool matches against Leicester and Exeter Chiefs.

He will also miss the URC encounter against Zebre at the end of January.

O’Toole escaped 10-game ban

Judicial officer Sheriff Mackie had originally requested a 10-game ban for O’Toole’s challenge on Nankivell, which resulted in the Munster centre suffering a hamstring injury.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement published on their website, the URC explained that O’Toole received 40% mitigation for his “admission of foul play, immediate apology and again post-match”.

However, because O’Toole previously received a red card for “foul play” against Toulouse in 2022, “not all mitigating factors were applied”.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby said in the URC’s statement that O’Toole would have “barring injury or suspension, a very good chance of being named in the matchday squad” as he had been “a constant member of the Ireland senior squad since debut in 2021”.

As a result, the URC felt that it was “appropriate” to include Ireland fixtures in the ban.

After the England and Scotland games, Ireland face Wales away, France at home and finish against Italy in Rome as they seek to win a third successive Six Nations title.

Easterby, who takes interim charge of Ireland as Andy Farrell prepares to lead the British and Irish Lions in their tour of Australia in the summer, will name his Six Nations squad on Wednesday 15 January.