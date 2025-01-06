Double world record holder Chebet cruises to victory at Spanish cross country

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 6, 2025 – Double world record holder Beatrice Chebet picked up from where she left off in 2024 with victory at the Elgoibar International Cross Country in Spain on Sunday.

The double Olympic champion clocked 25:49 to claim top honour in the women’s 7.62km race in which she led from start to finish.

In second was Melknat Wudu of Ethiopia who timed 26:31 as Burundian Francine Niyomukunzi finished third in 26:33.

It was Chebet’s first race of the year, following a beautiful end to the previous one, where she smashed the world record for the women’s 5km at the Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve.

She clocked 13:54 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa (14:23) and Belinda Chemutai of Uganda (14:36) in second and third respectively.

Chebet will now take a well-deserved rest before she hits the road again for the Lisbon 10km race in March.