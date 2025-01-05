The Beatrice Chebet effect: Youngster Chepkemoi looking up to double Olympic champ in quest for medal-laden year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2025 – Kenya’s Joyline Chepkemoi is eager to emulate double world record holder Beatrice Chebet by winning medals this season.

Chepkemoi says the hunger for success is fueling her in training and is looking up to her training partner as the template.

“I had an injury but now I have recovered. I thank God that I have began the year on a positive note. I want to continue working hard in training and going forward I think things will work out for the best. This year, I want to win races and become a champion like Beatrice Chebet,” the youngster said.

The silver medalist for the Africa Under 18 Championships further describes Chebet as a huge influence of her by constantly encouraging her to keep working hard.

“She is my mentor and I thank her so much. We trained together before I came for this race (AK Cross Country Series in Kisii). She was very supportive and encouraged me a lot…something I am thankful for,” Chepkemoi said.

Chebet is currently the talk of the world after clocking a world record of 13:54 in the women’s 5km race at the Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve.

The feat was the perfect icing on the cake for the 25-year-old who also smashed the women’s 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic in May, clocking 28:54.14.

The 24-year-old also made history at the Paris Olympics in August, becoming first ever Kenyan to win the women’s 10,000m when she timed 30:43.25.

She also clinched the women’s 5000m after clocking 14:28.56 to complete an unforgettable debut at the quadrennial event.

Replicating mentor’s success

Chepkemoi followed in the footsteps of her mentor’s stunning end to 2024 by cruising to victory in the final leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series at the Cardinal Otunga High School in Mosocho, Kisii on Saturday.

The youngster clocked 19:54.1 to win the Under 20 women’s 6km, ahead of Cynthia Chepkurui (19:54.2) and Diana Chepkemoi (20:07.7) in second and third respectively.

Chepkemoi said she had to put her mathematical skills to good use.

“I thank God for the win…it was quite an unexpected win and so I am really thankful. It was a race of wits…I had to keep watching and make the right calculations, to know when to surge in front or bid my time in the middle of the pack,” she said.

With more cross country competitions — including the national championships and world cross country tour — on the horizon, the youngster will be hoping Saturday’s success is a preview of what is to come this season.