Heat suspend Butler and will listen to trade offers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jimmy Butler made 23 of 23 free throws in a record-breaking performance by Miami against Oklahoma City

Basketball

Heat suspend Butler and will listen to trade offers

Published

MIAMI, United States, January 4, 2025 – The Miami Heat have suspended forward Jimmy Butler for seven matches because of “conduct detrimental to the team” and will listen to trade offers for him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 35-year-old, a six-time NBA All-Star, has said he would “probably” not be content playing for the Heat again.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” read a statement from the Heat.

“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team.

“Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”

Last week, the Heat’s team president Pat Riley said there no was intention of making Butler available for trades.

Butler has made 377 appearances for the Heat since joining in 2019.

His most recent game was the 128-115 defeat against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, when he recorded nine points, four assists and two rebounds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This season, Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per match.

He has previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved