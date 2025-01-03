Alexander-Arnold ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool – Slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, January 3, 2025 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot insists that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is “fully committed to us” amid speculation over his future.

The England right-back is out of contract in the summer and BBC sources have said that Real Madrid have made an approach – but no offer – about signing him in January, which the Reds rebuffed.

Spanish media have also reported that Real are willing to buy the 26-year-old this month, but Slot is confident he will not be distracted and confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will remain in Liverpool’s starting line-up against Manchester United this weekend.

“I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday and hopefully he’ll bring the same performances as he’s brought in the last half year,” said Slot.

“I think everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here.

“I see him on the training ground, working every day. He is fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday.”

There has also been speculation over the future of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk as they too are into the final six months of their contracts at Anfield.

Slot added: “If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem.

“If you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world, everybody always talks about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs. That happens so many times for our players.

“There were some talks about our players also in the last six months and I don’t think that destabilised them at all.”