Tiktok sensation Tonnie Mpole lands deal with Odibets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Popular TikTok content creator Tonnie Mpole has landed a lucrative deal with betting firm Odibets.

Tonnie, who is popular for engaging videos that blend humor and storytelling, will spearhead Odibets January campaign dubbed ‘Skuma njaanuary very nicely na Odibetsapp promo.’

Speaking after inking the deal, Tonnie said he was very delighted to have landed the Odibets deal, adding that it has been his dream to go beyond TikTok borders.

“The Odibets deal came as a surprise to me as I had not envisioned myself working with a big brand like them,” said Tonnie.

In the deal, Tonnie not only became the face of the campaign but also featured in an advertisement for the betting firm.

Odibets will be rewarding punters with Sh1,000 daily bonus. The aim is to help cushion Kenyans who might have overspent during the December festivities.

To stand a chance to be among the winners, all you have to do is register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh99 on a single or multibet on Odibets app.

Once you place the bet, you will automatically enter into a draw and stand a chance to win Sh1000 cash bonus.

Winners will receive a cash bonus worth 1000 bob credited to their OdiBets’ account. This can be withdrawn via Mpesa.

The Skuma Njaanuary Very Nicely na Odibets App promotion will run from 2nd January 2025 to 31st January.

