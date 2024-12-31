Wolves striker Cunha banned for two games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 31 – Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has been banned for two games by the Football Association following his clash with Ipswich security earlier this month.

The Brazil striker was charged with misconduct after he elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face.

Cunha, who has also been fined £80,000, will miss Wolves’ Premier League game with Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup third-round trip to Bristol City.

The altercation came after the 2-1 defeat by Ipswich at Molineux, with Jack Taylor scoring an injury-time winner for the visitors.

The defeat cost manager Gary O’Neil and his backroom staff their jobs and they were replaced by Vitor Pereira and his coaches.

Cunha was found guilty of acting in an improper manner during a confrontation between the two sides at the final whistle, with team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri shown a second yellow card in the tunnel.

Since the incident, Cunha, 25, has scored in wins over Leicester City and Manchester United and helped Wolves’ to a 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

He has 10 goals in 19 Premier League games this season with Wolves 17th, a point above the relegation zone before Monday’s home game with Forest.