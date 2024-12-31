Man Utd relegation ‘a possibility’ says Amorim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 31 – It is 50 years since Manchester United were relegated

Legend has it that the great Denis Law sent his old club down with a backheeled goal for Manchester City that he didn’t celebrate.

The truth was slightly different as United were doomed in 1973-74 if Law had scored or not.

As time moved on and English top flight football came to be dominated by high finance – and United were able to generate more of it than anyone else – no-one remotely thought history might repeat itself.

We have long got used to United not being what they were but this season has been something else, and Monday’s game – against a Newcastle side who ripped their hosts apart for half an hour – led to head coach Ruben Amorim uttering words it was scarcely believed imaginable.

Asked by BBC Sport if United were in a battle to avoid the drop, Amorim said: “I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans.”

The broad picture is this:

Manchester United lost six games in all competitions in December, only the third month in their history which they have lost that many. They also conceded 18 goals in December, their most in a month since March 1964 (also 18).

Since Amorim’s first game in charge on November 24, only Southampton (7) have lost more games in all competitions among Premier League clubs than United.

United will end New Year’s Eve in 14th place in the Premier League, their lowest position at the turn of a year in the league since 1989, when they ended that year in 15th, eventually finishing 13th.

United have lost three consecutive home league games for the first time since February 1979, while they have lost three consecutive Premier League games within the same season for the first time since December 2015 under Louis van Gaal.

When Amorim spoke to the wider media, he offered up a startling admission.

“It is also my fault,” he said, when asked if it was embarrassing to be a Manchester United coach and have to talk about relegation. “The team is not improving. It is a little bit lost in this moment and it is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games.

“I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock.”

Of course, there are shocks and then there shocks.

United missing out on the Champions League would be a shock. Certainly a financial one anyway as it would cost them £10m from their multi-million pound shirt sponsorship deal with Adidas.

That figure is well-known. Relegation would lead to finance director Roger Bell,who is across all the major expenditure, checking out the Premier League’s parachute payment situation.

If costs cutting is a pressing issue now, imagine what would happen if United had to adjust to a season of 46 club games and potentially midweek league trips to places like Bristol City and Oxford United.

If current placings in League One remain the same, Ryan Reynolds and his Wrexham club would be in the same division as Manchester United. What would Hollywood make of that storyline?

‘We don’t have that possibility in January’

Four teams have been relegated in the Premier League era having been in United’s current 14th position at the turn of the year. Leeds were the last two seasons ago.

Of course, it might not come to that but on the evidence of events at Old Trafford, it might need an injection of new players when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

Except, money is in short supply at a club that lost £113.2m in the financial year to June 2024.

“We don’t have that possibility in January if we don’t take some players [out],” said Amorim. “You know the situation better than me.

“It is not that I am arriving here and know I can spend money changing the team.”

Selling players might be an option.

But what is the market for Casemiro, a Brazilian legend at Real Madrid but now a passenger in the Premier League with 18 months of his contract left?

Or Joshua Zirkzee, signed in the summer from Bologna for £36.5m on a five-year deal but who lasted just 33 minutes of this shambles before he was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo to huge applause from the home fans.

“It was a very difficult moment,” said Amorim. “He is a human being.”

Zirkzee returned to the bench to a more appreciative response after a trip to the dressing room but how does Amorim find a worthwhile place in his squad for the Netherlands international.

And then there is Marcus Rashford. The England forward returned to the matchday squad after a four-game absence but remained on the bench as United lost their fourth successive game in all competitions and their third in a row in the league, during which time they have not scored a goal.

Amorim said he was not making a point – but if Rashford can’t get a place in this team, his coach really cannot have a high opinion of him.

“I think about the team, you think a lot about Marcus,” he said afterwards. “I just want to win the game.”