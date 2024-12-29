‘We need help’ – Guardiola targets January & says ‘no chance’ of title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, December 30 – Pep Guardiola says Manchester City “need help” during the January transfer window after admitting his side have “no chance” of winning the Premier League title this season.

The City boss celebrated 500 games in charge of the club with a nervy 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

City’s victory – just their second in their last 10 Premier League games – lifts them up to fifth, but they are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

“We are far away from winning the Premier League,” Guardiola told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for: FA Cup, top four… and winning games helps.”

City have won six of the last seven Premier League titles, but before the win over Leicester, the club had won just one of their previous 13 league games – losing nine.

Guardiola admitted he was relieved to end a five-game winless run.

“Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel,” he said.

“We have done incredible things and now we struggle to win games so now it’s just relief.”

Will City be busy in January & how bad is their injury list?

Guardiola believes injuries are the primary reason behind City’s poor form but says there are areas the club need to target in the upcoming transfer window.

“In some positions we need help,” Guardiola said.

“When we’re all together we’re the team we were but with important players out for weeks and months it’s so difficult.”

Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri is out for the season with a knee injury, while Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ederson, Oscar Bobb and Matheus Nunes also missed the Leicester game.

Guardiola added: “I thought central defenders would be fit all season but we have struggled – holding midfield and central defenders we need help.

“The market is the market – it’s not easy, it’s expensive so we will see what the club can do.”

Are City lacking in intensity?

The scoreline at King Power Stadium on Sunday does not tell the full story.

Against a lively Leicester side, Manchester City were still below par and for the first time this season they had less possession than their opponents (46.4%).

It is just the 14th time Guardiola’s side have had less possession during his 323-game reign in the Premier League.

“It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position,” Guardiola said.

“We didn’t have enough energy to sustain 90 minutes but hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.”

The stats also show City are lacking the intensity we have become accustomed to seeing in Guardiola’s teams.

Against Leicester, the club won possession in the final third just twice. Last season, City nicked possession in the final third 7.5 times on average per game.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “They got the win and the clean sheet but it has been a struggle for them.

“To watch them today it is still unusual, you’re not getting carried away.”