Injured Halep withdraws from Australian Open

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 26 – Simona Halep has withdrawn from Australian Open qualifying and will delay the start of her 2025 season after feeling pain in her knee and shoulder.

The former world number one, 33, received a wildcard from tournament organisers last week but said she felt discomfort after playing at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Halep was given a four-year doping ban that was reduced to nine months this year, and always maintained her innocence after being charged with two separate doping offences.

Now the former French Open and Wimbledon champion is trying to re-establish herself on tour, with injuries not helping her cause.

“After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season,” the Romanian wrote on Instagram.

She will also miss next week’s Auckland Classic, which is one of the main warm-up events for the Australian Open.

Halep, who was runner-up to Caroline Wozniacki at the 2018 Australian Open, is now ranked a lowly 877 in the world.

She said she will “rest up” and intends to return at her home event in Cluj, Romania in early February.

Qualifying for the Australian Open runs from 6-9 January and the opening Grand Slam of 2025 starts on 12 January.