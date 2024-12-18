Man Utd are better with Rashford – Amorim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, December 18 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says the club are “better” with Marcus Rashford after the forward suggested he could leave Old Trafford.

The England international, 27, said on Tuesday that he was “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” in his career.

It came two days after Rashford was dropped for United’s derby win against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Rashford’s last Premier League start came in a 4-0 win against Everton on 1 December, when he scored twice.

Amorim suggested the club want the striker – who came through United’s youth ranks – to stay, saying: “I don’t talk about the future, we talk about the present.

“This kind of club needs big talent and he’s a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.”

Asked about Rashford’s desire for a “new challenge”, Amorim said: “I think it’s right. We have here a new challenge, it’s a tough one.

“For me it’s the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation and I already said this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I really hope all my players are ready for this new challenge.”

Amorim added the club will “try different things” to help Rashford find the “best levels he has shown in the past”.

United face Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup on Thursday.

Amorim refused to confirm whether Rashford or winger Alejandro Garnacho – who was also left out of the squad to face City – would feature against Spurs.

“We have one more training session, but it’s the same situation [for] all the other players,” said Amorim.

“If they train well then I have to make a choice. We will see at the end of training.”

Actions will speak louder than words – analysis

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

If Manchester United offered guidance to avoid creating even more turmoil around an already delicate situation, Ruben Amorim has followed it.

We already know enough of Amorim to know he will not hold back just for the sake of it, but this is a case where actions will speak louder than words.

Amorim says he wants “big talent” Rashford to stay. But also that players have to meet his standards.

He says Rashford – and Alejandro Garnacho – will be assessed for selection on their training-ground performances.

It is fair to assume therefore that if neither reaches the required standard, they will not travel to London for the EFL Cup tie at Tottenham – even if Rashford has shaken off the illness that prevented him from training on Monday.

After Tottenham, United have Premier League games against Bournemouth, Wolves and Newcastle.

We will know soon enough where Rashford fits in Amorim’s plans. If he fails to reach the standards his new boss demands, the 27-year-old will not feature.