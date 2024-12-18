Gor back to winning ways with Ulinzi thrashing as Police continue hot streak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 18 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of Ulinzi Stars in a rescheduled fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Samuel Kapen drew first blood in the 23rd minute, volleying past Ulinzi keeper Sylvain Ricks after connecting with a cross from Levin Joseph.

Rooney Onyango increased the advantage for the Green Army, diverting a corner by Austine Odhiambo into the net in the 47th minute.

Odhiambo then put the game to bed in the 66th minute through a penalty after Musa Shariff was fouled by Bildad Abong’.

The result pushes K’Ogalo to fifth on the league standings with 21 points in 13 matches, three adrift of leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who have played a game more.

Police on prowl

In an earlier fixture at the same venue, Kenya Police continued their resurgence with a 1-0 win over Talanta FC.

Alvin Mang’eni scored his second goal in two matches, the substitute firing from close range after Baraka Badi’s cutback in the 68th minute.

The law enforcers are now placed third on the log with 23 points from 13 games.