Eyes on 2026 Youth Olympics as 36 budding rugby girls sharpen skills at Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Consolate Juma charge in training during the Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp in Nairobi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Eyes on 2026 Youth Olympics as 36 budding rugby girls sharpen skills at Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympics set to be hosted in Dakar, Senegal, Kenya is ticking the boxes especially on the development of rugby thanks to the Kenya Academy of Sports elite camp.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The girls game is picking up well in the country and according to Sarah Otieno one of the trainers of the 36 ladies that have pitched camp at Lavington Secondary School in Nairobi, the camp will be a feeder system to clubs and national teams.

“This is a good initiative by Kenya Academy of Sports targeting 2026 Youth Olympics. This is the right path to take women’s rugby to the next level,” Sarah said.

Edith Sitati in action during the girls rugby training Elite Camp organised by the Kenya Academy of Sports. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

She is content with how the young girls are grasping the trainings noting the only challenge is on tackling which she believes by the end of the one-week camp the players will be good at it.

“We are now polishing the skills having been with the players for the last two weeks. The emphasis was to ensure they were able to catch and pass the ball and they are good at it now. We are now working on tackling because in a game of 7s or 15s the amount of time the player will be down cannot compared to when one will be on her feet, so we are trying our best to make sure that everyone is able to tackle,” she added.

Consolate Juma in action during the Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp in Nairobi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sarah, however, noted that there was a gap interms of transition of players from Secondary School to clubs compared to universities which is easier.

“Come April and August during school holidays, we will do the same, we have already created the systems that will now make the work easier. We are training players to be all rounded not just come from home to play rugby but come from work to play rugby, so we will change the whole dimension of how people perceive rugby especially for the girls.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved