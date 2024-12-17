Daggers drawn as Sakaja Super Cup Semi-Finals Kick Off in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 17- Nairobi is abuzz with excitement as the second edition of the Sakaja Super Cup reaches its highly anticipated semi-final stage on Tuesday.

Football fans from all corners of the city are gearing up for a thrilling day of intense action, with four regional matches on the schedule.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja shared details of the day’s matches.

“The semi-finals will feature Asec Huruma taking on Kawasaki at 1 PM, followed by New Mathare facing South C Rangers at Nairobi West Stadium. In the East, reigning champions Githurai All Stars will play against either Lucky Summer or Baghdad, while Shauri Moyo United battles New Njiru,” Sakaja said.

This year’s tournament has been nothing short of spectacular, with 780 teams registering from across the county.

The past two months have seen these teams progress through intense preliminaries, group stages, and knockout rounds, culminating in dramatic regional finals held at Dandora Stadium.

A significant highlight of this edition is the introduction of night games played under floodlights, a first for the competition.

“The floodlit matches have added a whole new dimension to the tournament, offering players an incredible experience and inspiring them to bring their best game,” the governor noted.

The Nairobi West regional semi-finals promise exciting matchups, as New Mathare faces South C Rangers in the first match, and Asec Huruma takes on Kawasaki, last year’s runners-up, in the second.

In Nairobi East, Shauri Moyo United will square off against New Njiru, while the winner of the quarter-final clash between Lucky Summer and Baghdad will face defending champions Githurai All Stars.

The grand finale, scheduled for Friday afternoon at Dandora Stadium, will bring the city’s top teams together for a battle to claim the prestigious Sakaja Super Cup title.

“The final promises to be an electrifying showdown, with the best teams in Nairobi competing for glory and a chance to win the coveted trophy,” Sakaja stated.

The champions will walk away with a prize of Ksh 3 million, while the runners-up will receive Ksh 2 million.

The team finishing third will take home Ksh 1 million, alongside additional individual awards for outstanding players.

As Nairobi’s football enthusiasts gather to cheer on their favorite teams, the Sakaja Super Cup continues to celebrate and elevate grassroots football, fostering talent and unity across the city.