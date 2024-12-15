Korir banking on Cross Country Series for success in track and field

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – The 2021 World Relay silver medalist Naomi Korir believes the endurance she has built in the ongoing Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series will come in handy for her in the track and field season.

Korir says she is in peak fitness and is looking forward to a successful season, culminating in the World Championships in Tokyo.

“It is my prayer that this endurance I have built here will work well for me in the track and field. We have the World Championships in Tokyo and it is quite some way off before we get there. Competing in the cross country series has been proper preparation for the long track and field season to come,” the 26-year-old said.

Korir has been a prominent fixture of this year’s series, making her mark in the third (Iten), fourth (Bomet) and fifth (Ol Kalou) legs where she won the women’s 2km loop.

She was also in contention in the senior women’s 10km race at the Great Chepsaita Cross Country on December 7.

Korir admits her mental strength has become rock solid as a result of competing with the crème-de-la-crème of cross country in Kenya.

“I have been featuring in this series to build up my mental strength because a lot has been happening this year. I am so happy because the cross country series has hardened me and I feel I can handle whatever challenges come my way,” she said.

Korir clocked 09:09.6 to triumph in the women’s 2km loop on Saturday as African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira (09:10.6) and Miriam Cherop (09:15.4) finished second and third respectively.

Following the victory, Korir is now looking forward to the festive season for a much-needed rest and quality time with her family.

Afterwards, it will be back to the training ground to prepare for the medal hunt at upcoming competitions.

“I am very happy…with Christmas here with us, it is a much-needed break. Afterwards, we resume training for the track and field…that is after the national cross country championships,” she said.

Saturday’s win was her fifth this year after also excelling in the women’s 800m at the Grifone Meeting in Italy in May (1:59.19) and CMCM Indoor Meeting in Luxembourg in January (2:02.79).