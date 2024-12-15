Antetokounmpo guides Bucks to NBA Cup final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILWAUKEE, United States, December 15 – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and secured 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 to reach the NBA Cup final.

The Bucks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final on Tuesday (01:30 GMT, Wednesday) in Las Vegas after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 32 in their 111-96 semi-final success over the Houston Rockets.

Greek star Antetokounmpo, who currently leads the NBA scoring stats, added nine assists, four blocks and a steal.

The Bucks had 25 points from Damian Lillard and 16 from Brook Lopez while Trae Young led Atlanta with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The win gives the Bucks a chance to make amends for losing in the semi-finals of last season’s inaugural in-season tournament.

“We were able to disrupt their offense,” said Antetokounmpo, whose side started the started the season with two wins from their opening 10 games but have won 12 of their next 15.

“We were moving the ball, playing team basketball, getting to our spots, knocking down a few shots down the stretch. That’s why we were able to get the win.

“We trust one another. We play together. There’s no more hero ball.”

Canadian guard Gilgeous-Alexander was a key figure as Oklahoma City, the Western Conference leaders, put in a strong second-half display against Houston.

As well as his points tally, he added eight rebounds, six assists and five steals in the win.

“I just wanted to be aggressive through all the ups and downs, highs and lows, and it paid off,” he said “Hopefully we can do the same thing on Tuesday.

“If we play defence, we give ourselves a chance every night. We just have to play hard, play together and have fun.”