Mang’eni strike breaks Gor Mahia hearts as pressure piles on Zico

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – Alvin Mang’eni stepped up from the bench to score the winner as Kenya Police beat Football Kenya Federation (FKF) defending champions Gor Mahia by a solitary strike at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Saturday evening.

K’Ogalo came into the game in search of a first win in three games, compared to the law enforcers who were hoping to continue their winning streak under new coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

With the scores deadlocked at 0-0, Mang’eni made his presence felt midway through the second half as he netted his first goal of the season to twist the dagger deep into Gor’s wounds.

The defeat piles pressure on interim coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno who saw his side concede a last minute equaliser to Shabana in their previous encounter on Wednesday.

At the Utalii Grounds, Nairobi City Stars and Talanta FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Mohammed Bajaber continued his swashbuckling form in front of goal, controlling Yuto Kasaba’s header before slicing his shot into the left bottom corner.

Simba wa Nairobi were seconds away from three points when goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro spilled a routine save, which Emmanuel Osoro was only too happy to slot into an empty net for the equaliser.

At the Awendo Stadium, newly promoted Mara Sugar returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks.

Eric Juma netted the all-important goal to grant them their first win in three games, following losses to Gor Mahia, Kenya Police and Talanta FC.

Ulinzi Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz also drew 1-1 at the latter’s Mumias Sports Complex backyard.

Moses Shumah put Abana Ba Ingo in the lead after thirty minutes, slotting calmly from the penalty spot.

Amatton Samunya’s strike in the 72nd minute pulled the soldiers level.