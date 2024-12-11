Tegisi header snatches draw for Shabana from jaws of defeat by Gor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 11 – Matthew Tegisi scored a last-gasp equaliser as Gor Mahia and Shabana drew 1-1 in a midweek Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening.

Gor were seeking to return to winning ways following their 1-0 loss to Bidco FC over the weekend whereas Tore Bobe were out to build on their 2-1 win over Talanta in their last match.

K’Ogalo were first off the blocks, Christopher Ochieng’s flicked header finding the back of the net, off Samuel Kapen’s long throw.

The Kisii-based side were not to be undone though, and kept pushing forward in search of a leveller.

Off of a foul in the 91st minute, Brian Michira floated a freekick into the danger area where Tegisi rose highest to head past an advancing Gad Matthews in K’Ogalo goal.

The draw is bound to up pressure on interim coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno who took over from Brazilian Leonardo Neiva who was fired after a four-match winless run.

Back to reality for Mara

In an earlier fixture at the same venue, newly-promoted Mara Sugar lost their third successive match, going down 2-0 to Talanta FC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matthew Isogol had a beautiful chance to put the Awendo-based side in the lead but he fired his penalty wide of Robert Ouma in Talanta goal.

The miss proved costly in the 38th minute when Clinton Machaka long range shot took a wicked deflection on its way past Ezekiel Owade in Mara goal.

Emmanuel Osoro then secured the three points after an hour, side footing the ball past Owade after intercepting Machaka’s low drive, which was set to go out for a goalkick.