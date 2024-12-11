Cadillac team to use Ferrari engines on F1 debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10 – Ferrari will supply engines to the new Cadillac team if its entry is approved for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The US brand has an agreement in principle with F1 to join the championship from 2026 and to build its own engine “at a later time”.

Cadillac, part of General Motors, has agreed with Ferrari to buy customer engines and gearboxes until its own power-unit is ready, which is not expected to be before 2028.

The move means Ferrari will continue to have two customer teams in 2026 despite losing Sauber as it becomes the Audi factory entry.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.

“We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.”

Vasseur said having two customers – Haas will continue with Ferrari – “brings benefits in terms of technical development within Ferrari”.

Cadillac’s entry is yet to receive official ratification from F1, but this is expected to be a formality.