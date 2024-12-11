Adios Firat! Harambee Stars head coach resigns after public pressure over team’s poor performance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 11 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has resigned after weeks of speculation over his job security.

Confirming receipt of his resignation letter, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed said they will be moving with speed to find a suitable replacement.

“We confirm receipt of a letter of termination from the national team coach Engin Firat. The matter has since been forwarded to the new FKF Executive Committee for review and deliberation. As you are aware, Kenya along with Uganda and Tanzania will be co-hosting the Africa Nations Championships next year. It is important we move with speed to put in place a strong team for the competition,” Hussein said.

The president further confirmed Firat is owed 12-month arrears in salary and underlined the federation’s commitment to resolving the issue.

Concerning the way forward, Hussein said the new coach will be picked on merit, whether local or foreign.

“The decision, if you were to ask me, will be purely on merit. Whether local or foreign, the person has to have the credentials and I think it will be performance-based as well. Whether local or foreign, that will be the determination of the team that will be picked for the recruitment process,” he said.

Firat has been standing on quicksand – as far as his tenure at Harambee Stars is concerned – following the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Kenya finished third in Group J after collecting only three points – a win over Namibia in September – while incurring two losses and two draws.

The Turk, appointed in October 2021, won only three competitive matches in his three-year stint including victories over Rwanda, Seychelles and Namibia.

In total, the 54-year-old won six matches, drew seven and lost a further nine in 22 games he oversaw.

The former assistant manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce was not a darling of Kenyan sports media and fans, rubbing them the wrong way on many occasions with his controversial comments on the poor quality of the game in the country.