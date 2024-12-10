Sabalenka voted WTA Player of the Year - Capital Sports
Sabalenka again won the Australian Open as a neutral athlete because of Belarus' support of Russia in the war against Ukraine and so her country is not etched on the trophy next to her name. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Tennis

Sabalenka voted WTA Player of the Year

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10 – World number one Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year after securing four titles in 2024.

The Belarusian retained the Australian Open in January before winning the US Open in September – her third Grand Slam singles triumph.

The 26-year-old also secured victories at the Cincinnati Open in August and the Wuhan Open in October, becoming the first woman to win the event three times.

In October she became world number one, ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month stay at the summit.

That was despite missing Wimbledon with injury, while Sabalenka also opted out of the Olympics in August to prioritise her health.

She finished the season with a 56-14 win-loss record.

It is the first time Sabalenka has been named Player of the Year, with Swiatek triumphing in 2022 and 2023.

The winners are voted for by international tennis media.

