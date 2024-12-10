Romero criticises Spurs board for lack of spending

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10 – Tottenham defender Christian Romero has criticised the club’s board for a lack of investment following the disappointing 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea.

Spurs let a 2-0 lead slip on Sunday and Ange Postecoglou’s side have now won just one of their past seven games in all competitions.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes following the defeat, Argentina international Romero said a lack of spending is seeing the club fall behind their rivals.

“Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results. Those are the things to imitate,” said Romero.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they [the board] realise it.”

The result against London rivals Chelsea left Tottenham in the bottom half of the Premier League table, sitting 11th after 15 games.

Similar runs of form have seen Spurs part ways with managers in recent years, but Romero believes the board should take the blame rather than Postecoglou.

The Australian is the fifth manager, including caretakers, that the 26-year-old has played under since arriving in 2021.

“The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible,” said Romero, in an interview translated from Spanish.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

How did Romero’s interview happen?

Speaking in Spanish, Romero gave an interview live on Spanish TV, to a reporter from Telemundo Deportes, in which the defender was asked a question about Tottenham’s squad depth.

The interview went out live on TV and was published as a text article and video clip online.

However, a link to the full Romero interview initially published on Telemundo Deportes’ website now only directs readers to a page saying:, external “We’re sorry. The page you are looking for is no longer available.”

Part of the interview – where Romero praised Postecoglou – was widely quoted in the aftermath of the game, including on BBC Sport.

But the more critical quotes emerged more slowly, with British media starting to report the translated version on Monday night.