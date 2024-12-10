National Olympic Committee elections set for April 24 - Capital Sports
National Olympics Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat addresses delegates at the annual general meeting (AGM). PHOTO/NOC-K

Sports

National Olympic Committee elections set for April 24

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10 – The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will hold their elections on April 24, next year.

According to a roadmap developed during its annual general meeting (AGM) at the Pride Inn Hotel on Tuesday, the polls will be preceded by a number of activities beginning February.

They include recruitment and formation of an electoral board; development of an electoral code of conduct; nominations; verification of voters and candidates; and publishing the names of eligible candidates.

Speaking during the AGM, NOCK president Paul Tergat called for an inclusive and collaborative process, founded on the Olympic value of excellence.

Tergat will be expected to step down having served two terms at the helm of the committee.

Among other issues, Tuesday’s AGM was an opportunity to take stock of the year that has been, including the Paris Olympics as well as the second edition of the National Beach Games in Kilifi in March.

Delegates also discussed the expansion and strengthening of partnerships where the committee has been able to establish networks with 16 partners.

