National Tong Il Moo Do team members in training in Mombasa. PHOTO/KENYA TONG IL MOO DO FEDERATION

Tong Il Moo Do

Why Team Jasiri are training in different groups ahead of Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 9 – The national Tong Il Moo Do team are currently training in different locations as they await funding from the Ministry of Sports ahead of the Mombasa Open International Championships.

Team captain Elvis Malipe says there are three different groups training in Mombasa, Nairobi and Bungoma.

“As you know players from Jasiri are picked from all regions. Most of the athletes are located in Mombasa, Nairobi and the Western region. We are training in different groups because we have not yet received the funding but once it comes, we will assemble in Mombasa,” Malipe said.

The captain further said training is progressing smoothly under the tutelage of regional coaches.

“Right now, they are in their regions…with their regional coaches. The head coach is here in Mombasa with part of the team. He is always in communication with the other coaches. Once we receive the funding, we will all meet here in Mombasa,” he said.

Training hitches notwithstanding, Malipe said the athletes are psyched up to defend the Mombasa Open Championships, which they have won for the last 11 editions.

Athletes in training ahead of the Mombasa Open International Championships. PHOTO/KENYA TONG IL MOO DO FEDERATION

“We have been ready since August…that’s why we are comfortable with training in different locations. We were ready long time ago; right now, we are just fine tuning what we already know. We are just looking forward to flying our flag high as we have always done and to inspire the next generation of athletes,” he added.

The competition, set for December 11-24 at the Aga Khan Hall, has thus far attracted 35 countries, including Kenya’s traditional rivals, Iran, the Philippines, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Thailand.

Among other activities planned for the 12th edition include sightseeing along the coast region and beach clean-up activities by the competitors ahead of the event proper.

Team Jasiri will be out to better their performance from last year’s edition when they topped the medal standings with 46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze.

