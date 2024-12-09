Malkia Strikers legend Janet Wanja diagnosed with cancer - Capital Sports
Legendary Malkia Strikers setter Janet Wanja. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Volleyball

Malkia Strikers legend Janet Wanja diagnosed with cancer

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 9 – Former national women’s volleyball team player Janet Wanja has been diagnosed with gallbladder cancer.

According to her brother, Mathare United midfielder Kevin Kimani, Wanja has been unwell for the past four months and is currently undergoing treatment in Nairobi.

“Wanja, who was the Malkia Strikers trainer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has been diagnosed with gallbladder cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in Nairobi,” Kimani said.

Kimani further asked for emotional support and prayers for the former Kenya Pipeline player even as the family navigates this trying period.

“On behalf of the family, we hereby request for your emotional support during this difficult time even as we pray for her quick recovery. We shall give further updates on her progress,” he said.

Wanja is one of Malkia Strikers’ most decorated players, having first donned the national jersey in 2004 at the Athens Olympic Games in Greece.

The Mukumu Girls High School alumnus was part of the victorious Kenyan team that clinched its seventh continental crown in 2007 on home soil.

Wanja was crowned the best setter at that tournament.

In close to 15 years with the national team, the 40-year-old boasts five African titles, three African Games crowns and one World Grand Prix win in 2015.

She also featured for Malkia Strikers at five editions of the World Championships.

Other than being the national team trainer, Wanja has also been the gym instructor at her former club, Kenya Pipeline.

