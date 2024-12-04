West Ham to decide on Lopetegui's future by weekend - Capital Sports
West Ham to decide on Lopetegui’s future by weekend

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 4 – West Ham will decide Julen Lopetegui’s immediate future by the weekend.

Lopetegui is under huge pressure following Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester and sources say the manager’s future hinges on a club board meeting to be held later this week.

Brought in on a two-year deal to succeed David Moyes in the summer, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach arrived at the London Stadium amid huge expectation.

West Ham spent more than £120m on nine new players in the belief Lopetegui could steer them towards a return to Europe after missing out last season for the first time in four years.

However, £27m Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug is yet to start a Premier League game, £25.5m Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme has featured for just 11 minutes in two substitute appearances and many of the other new arrivals, including EFL player of the year Crysencio Summerville, have struggled for form.

While there is also scrutiny on technical director Tim Steidten, Lopetegui is the one feeling the heat. The Hammers have managed just one win in five games since the victory over Manchester United on 27 October that triggered the dismissal of United boss Erik ten Hag.

Tuesday’s result left West Ham in 14th position.

