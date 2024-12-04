Police clobber City Stars to collect second league win as Gor resurgence under Zico continues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 4 – Kenya Police beat Nairobi City Stars 3-1 to collect their second win of the season in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture at the Dandora Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Clinton Kinanga set the law enforcers on their way with a diving header in the 15th minute thanks to a pinpoint cross from the left by Aboud Omar.

Simba wa Nairobi equalised in the 35th minute through Mohammed Bajaber, the forward volleying past Police keeper Patrick Matasi after an assist from Yuto Kasaba.

However, their celebrations were shortlived when Marvin Nabwire restored Police’s lead in the 37th minute.

David Ochieng’s cross from deep in Afande’s half found Kinanga who headed into the path of Nabwire, the midfielder firing past Edwin Mukolwe in City Stars’ goal.

Eric Zakayo secured the three points for new coach Etienne Ndayiragije’s side in added time, curling a right footed shot in the left top corner.

The win hauls Police from the bottom of the league to 13th place, with 11 points from nine matches.

Gor resurgence continues

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gor Mahia continued their new manager bounce under Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, courtesy of a 3-2 win over Talanta FC, at the same venue. Gor’s Sylvester Owino celebrates his goal with his teammates. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Green Army were in the ascendancy after 15 minutes, centre back Sylvester Owino firing from close range after Talanta keeper Robert Ouma had spilled Christopher Ochieng’s header.

Harambee Stars midfielder Austin Odhiambo continued his hot streak, added the second in the 36th minute after a delightful layoff from Ochieng.’ Gor’s Sylvester Owino (L) and Chris Ochieng battle for the ball against Talanta. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ochieng’ then got his name on the scoresheet at the stroke halftime, dispossessing Talanta’s no.5 before firing past an onrushing Ouma.

Bernard Odhiambo then scored Talanta’s second from the penalty spot in the 68th minute but the defending champions did just enough to avoid an uncomfortable ending to the encounter.

At the Gusii Stadium in Kisii, Shabana were held to a 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers.

Mwinyi Kibwana put the mailmen ahead in the 40th minute before wing wizard Brian Michira levelled the scores in the 79th minute.