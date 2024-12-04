CS Murkomen urges implementation of Technology as 3000 budding talent converge for KAS boot camp - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CS Murkomen urges implementation of Technology as 3000 budding talent converge for KAS boot camp

Published

NAROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – As the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) conduct a two-week boot camp training for 3000 budding athletes across Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Kipchumba Murkomen has urged organisers to incorporate technology a main source of talent search.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murkomen, who was speaking Wednesday morning in Nairobi during the launch of the camps, also directed KAS to work with school coaches cum teachers across the counties as he vowed to increase the number of athletes to 10,000 in 2025.

The athletes comprising of talent scouted from the Primary and Secondary School Games, have already converged in respective cities for the camp that has incorporated disciplines among them athletics, football, volleyball, rugby, basketball, amputee football and chess.

After the two-week training, an All-Star team will be selected by the scouts for an elite camp in Nairobi where international sports scouts will be invited to tap the talents.

“I give direction to KAS that you need to have a proper technology application that will help source talent, so that the process is transparent and is able to capture all the athletes we need in the country,” Murkomen said.

The CS added, “As a ministry we are excited to be partnering with the Ministry of Education to make sure that the top talent that we have in the country is brought together from different institutions to make sure that they are recognized and their skills are horned to make sure each one of them is going to have an opportunity to grow their talent so that we achieve our objective of Talanta Hela.”

“I have requested KAS to concentrate on growing talent among the young people and leave the older ones who have graduated from this level to move and be managed by federations.”

KAS CEO Dr Doreen Odhiambo said, “This camp brings together highly talented athletes, their teachers and highly qualified coaches from various sports disciplines for two weeks intense training.”

“It aims to nurture all young talents and provide a platform for budding athletes to refine their skills in preparations for national and international competition,” she added.

On the sports policy and review of the Sports Act, CS Murkomen outlined that, “Even as we review the Sports Act and Sports policy, we want to make sure that we are clear on the roadmap through Primary and Secondary schools and then we see how the Universities, Colleges and Federations will take over. Within the next five months we should have a draft report which is a policy and have a legal frame work that will guide us.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved