Rooney ’embarrassed’ after ‘hardest week’ as manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 2 – Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney says the last week has been the toughest of his managerial career.

The Pilgrims have conceded 10 goals in two games following Tuesday’s 6-1 loss at Norwich City with Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Bristol City.

The results have left the former England captain’s side two points and one place above the Championship relegation zone with a goal difference eight worse than any other side in the division.

“I’ve been criticised since I was a 16-year-old boy, my whole career,” Rooney said. “What you always want is weapons to fight back with – at the minute we’ve got none.

“So we have to take it on the chin and hope that we get through this, because the last two games arguably have been the toughest and hardest week of my managerial career.

“So I need to find a way to get through it, but also get that message through to the players to make sure I lift them.”

The loss was the fourth time this season that Argyle have conceded four or more goals away from home.

They have the worst away record of any side in the league, having lost eight and drawn two of their 10 matches on the road.

“I know the support the fans have given us, and they’ve come here in numbers and it was the same on Tuesday night,” Rooney added to BBC Radio Devon at Ashton Gate after Argyle’s shortest away trip of the season.

“It was very difficult walking over and not feel embarrassed to show our appreciation to the fans.”

Rooney made six changes to his injury-hit side in an attempt to try and curb the issues at Norwich City.

But after a goalless first half at Ashton Gate Rooney felt Argyle “completely collapsed” after going a goal down 12 minutes into the second half with Anis Mehmeti creating Scott Twine’s opener before scoring two himself, with Sinclair Armstrong then sealing the rout.

“It’s at a point now where the players need to understand that they need to give more and they need to show more character, more fight, more desire,” added Rooney, who was appointed as Argyle head coach in May.

“I simplified the game as much as I could for them, to not overcomplicate things, and ultimately it’s my responsibility – I take full responsibility for the result, I pick the team, I pick the tactics.

“But I think the players are at a stage now where they need to hear, not just in the dressing room, but they need to hear it from outside as well, that they have to show more.

“We’ve got a duty to this football club to show a pride, a respect, a passion, a fight for this club and the last two games I feel it hasn’t been there.”