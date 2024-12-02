History Makers! Nairobi Thunder rumble into Basketball Africa League after win over City Oilers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 2 – Nairobi City Thunder made history as the first Kenyan team to grace the group stages of the prestigious Basketball Africa League (BAL) when they beat Uganda’s City Oilers 72-62 in the semis of the Elite 16 round (East Division) at the Kasarani Gymnasium on Monday night.

The game was off to a slow start but immediately livened with the capacity crowd in attendance cheering whenever the home team scored or made a steal.

Despite the Ugandans sinking the first shot, it was the Kenyans who ended up on top in the first quarter, leading 18-11.

Oilers came back rejuvenated in the second quarter and drove their hosts close before ultimately going down 16-15.

The third and fourth quarters were similarly closely contested, Thunder having to sweat before winning 20-19 and 18-17 respectively.

Lebanese import Ater Majok topped the scoreboard for the Kenyan champions, sinking 17 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocked shots.

Also starring for Thunder was Uche Ireogbu who added 16 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steal and two blocks.

Skipper Tylor Ongwae also posted double figures for the winners, boasting 12 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Point guard Parrish Petty was the Ugandans’ best player, sinking a game-high 23 points as well as seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.

He was joined in the double-digits club by Falando Cortez Jones who sunk 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Israel Oyoro added 12 points, a game-high 11 rebounds as well as two assists and one steal.

Following the win, Thunder will play Kriol Star in the final on Tuesday at the same venue — both teams having already qualified for BAL 2025.

The Cape Verdeans upset Burundi’s Urunani 90-82 in an earlier semi-final at the same venue.