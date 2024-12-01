Simiu shines at Bomet as AK Cross Country Series resumes - Capital Sports
Daniel Simiu celebrates as he crosses the finish line at Saturday's Sirikwa Classic at Lobo village in Eldoret. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

Simiu shines at Bomet as AK Cross Country Series resumes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1 – World Half Marathon silver medalist Daniel Simiu clinched the senior men’s title at the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series in Bomet on Saturday.

Simiu clocked 32:25.3 to cross the finish line first in the men’s 10km, ahead of Edwin Bett (32:33.7) and Central Rift’s Peter Kibenei (32:54.0) in second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old was delighted with the win, which he described as the perfect build-up to the new season.

“The conditions were very muddy and tough but I am very happy to have won today’s race. I was using today’s competition to prepare for the next season, that is next year,” Simiu said.

The Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist was competing in his first event since making his marathon debut in Chicago in October, where he finished an impressive fifth.

It was also his first cross country competition since February’s Sirikwa World Cross Country Tour where he clocked 29:16 to win the men’s 10km race.

Chepng’eno crowned

In the senior women’s 10km, Viola Chepng’eno triumphed after stopping the timer in 37:06.7 as Kenya Police’s Sandrafelis Chebet came second in 37:29.6.

South Rift’s Joyline Cherotich completed the podium places, clocking 37:40.2 in third.

Meanwhile, Form One student Emmanuel Lemiso recovered from a poor showing at the third leg of the series with victory in the Under 20 men’s 8km race.

Lemiso timed 26:17.3 to take top honour, ahead of Clinton Kimutai (26:30.4) and Brian Kiptoo (26:30.9) who clinched second and third respectively.

The youngster was relieved at making amends for his disappointing result in Iten, three weeks ago.

“Last time in Iten I finished 22nd and was very disappointed. I was very determined to make amends today and I am delighted to do that,” the Mutarakwa Secondary School student said.

Florence Chepkoech emerged victorious in the Under 20 women’s 6km race, clocking 21:49.0 in first place.

Alice Chemtai finished second in 21:50.8 as Cynthia Chepkurui came third after clocking 21:58.0.

In the men’s 2km loop, the 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion Reynold Cheruiyot clocked 05:26.3 to win the race, ahead of Patrick Kiprono (05:30.3) and Vincent Kibet (05:30.5) in second and third.

Naomi Korir clinched the women’s 2km title, clocking 06:08.3 as Nelly Chepchirchir (6:11.04) and Lilian Odira (6:18.9) finished second and third respectively.

