Shujaa outclass South Africa for dramatic win at Dubai World 7s Series
Shujaa in a past tournament

Rugby

Shujaa outclass South Africa for dramatic win at Dubai World 7s Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30 – Nygel Amaitsa scored a last-gasp try as the national men’s rugby 7s side beat South Africa 22-7 in their second Pool A game at the Dubai Sevens on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Wekesa put Shujaa after two minutes, scoring the first try off a linebreak, courtesy of a pass from co-captain Samuel Asati.

Amaitsa failed to convert between the posts but redeemed himself three minutes later with a try of his own, for which he successfully managed to add the extras.

Shujaa were akin to a swarm of bees, flooding the Boks’ 22 and winning every battle on the pitch.

From a kickoff, Asati fed Patrick Odongo on the right flank and the speedster flew down the wing to notch the third try of the match.

It turned out a tale of two halves as the South Africans came back a rejuvenated side, determined for a comeback.

Tristan Leyds and Donovan Don scored a try each, within three minutes of each other, to leave the match precariously hanging at 17-12 — the latter converting successfully between the posts.

After a sustained period of pressure, the Boks then levelled the match courtesy of Leyds — a try that was only confirmed via TMO.

The nail-biting finish took another twist when Leyds failed to convert, leaving the match heading for sudden death.

From the kickoff, Amaitsa chased down a loose ball into the South Africans’ 22, culminating in a scramble across the try line.

After a minute of review via TMO, it was adjudged to be a try, sending the stadium into a rapture as Kenyan fans in the stands celebrated wildly.

It was perfect redemption for Shujaa who had narrowly lost 24-19 to Olympic champions France via sudden death, in the morning.

They next play Australia in their final Pool A tie on Saturday night (7:22 pm).

