Back to reality: Shujaa humbled by Australia at Dubai World 7s Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Back to reality: Shujaa humbled by Australia at Dubai World 7s Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30 – The national men’s rugby 7s team suffered a setback at the Dubai World Rugby Series, losing 31-14 in their final Pool A encounter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Unlike their first two matches against France and South Africa, Shujaa were off colour and were made to pay when Michael Icely put the ball over the white chalk for the first try in the fourth minute.

Hayden Sargeant increased the deficit a minute later although he was unsuccessful with the extras.

Patrick Odongo then saved face for Shujaa with a try of his own at the stroke of halftime, Nygel Amaitsa converting successfully for a 10-7 deficit.

The second half script unfolded much like the first one, the Australians putting their noses infront with their third try via Nathan Lawson – Ben Dowling converting successfully between the posts.

Sargeant then scored his second try in the 10th minute, Dowling once again converting the extras as the game seemed to get away from the Kenyans.

Henry Hutchison’s try, a minute later, seemed to put the match well out of reach for coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges as Dowling’s successful conversion rubbed salt into their wounds.

Nondies’ Ben Salem scored a try at the death – with a successful conversion to boot – to restore some respectability on the scoreline.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved