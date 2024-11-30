Back to reality: Shujaa humbled by Australia at Dubai World 7s Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30 – The national men’s rugby 7s team suffered a setback at the Dubai World Rugby Series, losing 31-14 in their final Pool A encounter.

Unlike their first two matches against France and South Africa, Shujaa were off colour and were made to pay when Michael Icely put the ball over the white chalk for the first try in the fourth minute.

Hayden Sargeant increased the deficit a minute later although he was unsuccessful with the extras.

Patrick Odongo then saved face for Shujaa with a try of his own at the stroke of halftime, Nygel Amaitsa converting successfully for a 10-7 deficit.

The second half script unfolded much like the first one, the Australians putting their noses infront with their third try via Nathan Lawson – Ben Dowling converting successfully between the posts.

Sargeant then scored his second try in the 10th minute, Dowling once again converting the extras as the game seemed to get away from the Kenyans.

Henry Hutchison’s try, a minute later, seemed to put the match well out of reach for coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges as Dowling’s successful conversion rubbed salt into their wounds.

Nondies’ Ben Salem scored a try at the death – with a successful conversion to boot – to restore some respectability on the scoreline.