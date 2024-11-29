Sports PS Tum assures resource management and accountability for 2025 WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Ahead of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum has reaffirmed that the rally will not only cement Kenya’s position on the global motorsport calendar but also drive impactful economic gains through resource management and accountability.

PS Tum making remarks Friday morning during a breakfast meeting with corporate partners, outlined the government’s commitment to delivering a rally that prioritizes fan experience, safety, sustainability, and economic value.

“The WRC Safari Rally is more than just motorsport. It’s a strategic economic driver that aligns with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), fosters global partnerships, and positions Kenya as a premier destination for investment and tourism,” underscored Eng. Tum. Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum (left) conversing with Sports Cabinet Secretary ENG. Peter Tum during a WRC Safari Rally breakfast meeting with corporate partners

The PS said that the sports department was focused on leveraging the March 20-23, 2025 event to promote brand visibility for sponsors while ensuring all resources are utilized efficiently for maximum returns.

“We are committed to prudent financial management, aiming to reduce costs while enhancing the quality of the event. This ensures we meet global standards and maintain the rally’s legacy of excellence,” he added.

2024 event, recognized as the toughest and most-watched rally globally, attracted over 2,300 hotel bookings, significantly boosting the hospitality sector.

He noted the rally provided a platform to spotlight Kenyan talent, with Karan Patel and Tinashe Gatimu emerging as tomorrow’s WRC stars, in line with the department’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent while maintaining the rally’s global prestige.

“In line with our BETA agenda, we are emphasizing sustainability by integrating initiatives to reduce the rally’s carbon footprint and promote environmental conservation. This approach ensures the Safari Rally contributes positively to both economic and ecological goals,” Tum said.

With its rich legacy and global appeal, the Safari Rally continues to offer unmatched opportunities for both fans and investors, reinforcing Kenya’s stature as a hub for world-class events.