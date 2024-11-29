Ogam crowned Tusker FC Outstanding Player for November

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Tusker FC’s goal poacher Ryan Ogam was on Friday crowned the most outstanding player at the club for November.

For the recognition, Ogam went home with a personalized trophy and a shopping voucher worth Ksh 50,000.

The striker beat teammates Shaphan Siwa, Ugandan George Kaddu, and club captain Charles Momanyi who had also been shortlisted for the award.

He garnered 58.54% of the votes cast by both players and the technical bench, with Momanyi coming second with 21.94% of the votes while Kaddu and Siwa were tied at 9.76%.

Ogam, in his debut season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) with Tusker FC, opened goal account in the second match of the season, scoring a brace against Kariobangi Sharks.

He then followed it up with a goal against Kakamega Homeboyz to make it three goals in three league matches.

Despite suffering a slight injury set-back that saw him miss the matches against Kenya Police, FC Talanta, and Ulinzi Stars, Ogam returned against KCB at the end of October to bag two goals in the game and extend his tally to five goals.

He added two more in the matches against Nairobi City Stars and Mara Sugar and is currently joint top on the scoring chart.

Tusker Brands Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki congratulated Ogam on his win and said, “We are proud of Ogam’s dedication to play for the badge since joining the team. In his first season at Tusker, he is already showing that he is at the right place. We wish him and the team continued success for the rest of the season.”

Ogam, whose blistering start with The Brewers also earned him his maiden call up with the national team for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Sudan, expressed his gratitude at winning the award, vowing to continue working hard at the club.

“It is so humbling to come to a club like Tusker and win such an award in your initial months in the team. It shows the confidence the team has in me and I will continue putting in great shifts to ensure we achieve our goals as a team,” he said.

The 12-time Kenyan champions currently sit fourth on the FKFPL standings with 15 points after 9 matches and play Murang’a Seal on Sunday with a chance to move second.