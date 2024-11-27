Spurs goalkeeper Vicario out for months - Postecoglou - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tottenham keeper Gugliemo Vicario. PHOTO/TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR X

English Premiership

Spurs goalkeeper Vicario out for months – Postecoglou

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27 – Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be out for “months, not weeks” with an ankle injury, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vicario had surgery after playing 60 minutes with a broken ankle against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old needed treatment in the first half following a collision with City winger Savinho, but went on to play the full game as Tottenham won 4-0.

“We saw he picked up an injury during the game and he was sore at half-time, but there was no doubt about him continuing,” Spurs boss Postecoglou said.

“It is a testament to him as a person. He is as tough as nails, as tough as they come.

“It’s a blow but we’ve dealt with setbacks before and we’ll deal with this one.”

The Italy keeper has missed just four matches since joining from Empoli in June 2023 – none of them in the Premier League.

“The fact he played at that level for 60-odd minutes with a fractured ankle was quite outstanding,” Postecoglou added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Irrespective of the injury, it was a really outstanding performance. Taking that into context, it’s certainly one for the record books at this club in terms of outstanding performances.”

Fraser Forster, 36, has deputised on all four occasions that Vicario has been absent, including a Carabao Cup win at Coventry in September and Europa League ties against AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray.

Postecoglou gave his backing to Forster and ruled out signing a free agent to fill in for Vicario.

He also said the injury “doesn’t change our plans” for the January transfer window.

“That’s not going to happen – I don’t think signing a free agent now is going to help us,” Postecoglou added.

“Fraser, I’ve known for a long time. He’s such a strong character in the group and always ready to play.”

Spurs, who are fifth in the Premier League, host Roma in the Europa League on Thursday before facing Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved