Spurs goalkeeper Vicario out for months – Postecoglou

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27 – Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be out for “months, not weeks” with an ankle injury, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed.

Vicario had surgery after playing 60 minutes with a broken ankle against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old needed treatment in the first half following a collision with City winger Savinho, but went on to play the full game as Tottenham won 4-0.

“We saw he picked up an injury during the game and he was sore at half-time, but there was no doubt about him continuing,” Spurs boss Postecoglou said.

“It is a testament to him as a person. He is as tough as nails, as tough as they come.

“It’s a blow but we’ve dealt with setbacks before and we’ll deal with this one.”

The Italy keeper has missed just four matches since joining from Empoli in June 2023 – none of them in the Premier League.

“The fact he played at that level for 60-odd minutes with a fractured ankle was quite outstanding,” Postecoglou added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Irrespective of the injury, it was a really outstanding performance. Taking that into context, it’s certainly one for the record books at this club in terms of outstanding performances.”

Fraser Forster, 36, has deputised on all four occasions that Vicario has been absent, including a Carabao Cup win at Coventry in September and Europa League ties against AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray.

Postecoglou gave his backing to Forster and ruled out signing a free agent to fill in for Vicario.

He also said the injury “doesn’t change our plans” for the January transfer window.

“That’s not going to happen – I don’t think signing a free agent now is going to help us,” Postecoglou added.

“Fraser, I’ve known for a long time. He’s such a strong character in the group and always ready to play.”

Spurs, who are fifth in the Premier League, host Roma in the Europa League on Thursday before facing Fulham on Sunday.