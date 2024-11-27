Salah not distracted by contract talks – Slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, November 27 – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is not being distracted by contract talks and speculation about his future, says manager Arne Slot.

Salah, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, told reporters he was “disappointed” at not being offered a new deal and is “probably more out than in”.

“The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out,” said Slot.

“I don’t think he’s distracted at all. I haven’t seen that after the United game [in September] where he had some comments, I haven’t seen it after a post you told me about, he just kept on scoring.

“If you would have been at the Axa [training ground] today, I don’t think any player spoke about it, at least not when I was there.”

The 32-year-old is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, with his double in Sunday’s win at Southampton moving the Reds eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Merseyside club face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Slot added: “Players are focused on the short term and that is Madrid and that is City.

“There is no distraction for him, the players and definitely not for me.”

As well as Salah, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and club captain Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract at the end of the season.

A club source told BBC Sport that contact between Liverpool and Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is ongoing and has been positive.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Salah was “selfish” for commenting publicly about his future.

Asked about Carragher’s comments, Slot said: “I focus a bit more on what else he said. He said he was one of the five best players Liverpool have ever had and I completely agree with him, which is not an easy thing because we have had so many great players at this club.

“I don’t think it distracts Mo at all – maybe even brings the best out of him. Like I have said already a few times, my main focus is the next game. I talked to Mo about what I expect from him like I do all the other players. He is in a good place at the moment.”

Speaking at the same news conference Reds defender Andy Robertson said the speculation is “nothing the players can get involved in”.

He said: “All I can say is Mo is the ultimate professional. That goes for all three of the players – Mo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – who are all in a similar position.

“They are so focused on the next game, on training and have been leaders this year. For us in the changing room, if they can do that, we can do that and not get distracted.”